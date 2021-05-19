Haryana: Suspicious Masudpur Villagers To Boycott COVID Lockdown

Masudpur village in Hisar district has decided to boycott and ban all kind of COVID-19 protocols that have been led down by the state government of Haryana. The decision by the villagers came after demanding no actions were taken against the police officials who ordered lathi-charge at the villagers protesting against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The villagers are not even allowing administrative officials and doctors in the village.

The Masudpur village panchayat has decided to boycott the Corona lockdown norms. With a population of around 7500 people this village has restricted the entry of government officials and doctors and also decided to handle the COVID by themselves. The villagers are claiming that the government has imposed a strict lockdown to suppress the Farm law protest. Even though the rising cases across the state, during the panchayat meeting no one was seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

"We won't allow the administration to enter the area. There is no Coronavirus, the government is only spreading rumours. The decision has been taken by the villagers because Hisar farmers were lathi-charged," said Kishan Kumar, a villager.

Another villager Santosh Kumar said, "COVID is there but it's not the case that if someone touches you it will spread. If corona comes it will go. I promise to take care of COVID patients in Hisar. In the name of COVID, shopkeepers are being harassed, fine without challans are being given by the police".

Violent Farmers Protest Disrupt CM's Event

On Sunday, the protesting farmers moved from the border areas to Haryana's COVID-19 care centre in Hisar where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was inaugurating a 500-bed hospital. On-ground visuals show that the protesters turned violent resulting in lathi-charge and tear-gas usage by the state police.

Sources suggest that the farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws at several Delhi borders have now decided to interrupt every proceeding of the Haryana government. A huge crowd gathered at the site all of a sudden as security forces were deployed in the area and a clash broke out between them. The clash took place as the farmers tried to break the barricades placed by the police with their tractors. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha protesting on the border also backed the protest.

COVID Situation in Haryana

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Haryana on Wednesday reported 7247 new COVID-19 cases with 14,897 recoveries and 124 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 75,914 with 6,26,852 total recoveries and 6,923 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI)