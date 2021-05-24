Haryana: Thousands Gather With Tikait At Delhi Border Amid COVID Lockdown; Flout Protocols

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues in India, thousands gathered in Haryana's Hisar flouting Coronavirus norms. Visuals also showed multiple groups of people heading for the protests in vehicles. This comes ahead of the May 26 protest by the farmers' body to mark six months of their agitation against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre. The farmers' protest began in November 2020 at the borders of the national capital. Even after repeated rounds of talks between the farmers' unions and the government, the situation remains at a deadlock.

Thousands gather at Singhu Border flouting COVID-19 norms

In Hisar, thousands of protestors gathered even as a state-wide lockdown is in effect till May 31. According to reports, in Hisar's 'Kranti Ground' protestors have been seen in huge numbers. In addition, BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait is also present at the spot amid a heavy security deployment of 4000 police personnel.

The farmers have planned to head to the Secretariat in order to protest the clash between the police and them on May 16. The farmers have also demanded that the FIRs that were filed against 350 farmers should be taken by the police. Even so, many among the farmers were not seen wearing masks and flouting social distancing rules.

Haryana: Farmers gather in large numbers in Hisar, in protest against the clash between Police and them on 16th May. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait also present here. pic.twitter.com/wHRXe9Uflb — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Ready To Resume Talks With Centre: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday informed that the farmer unions were willing to resume their talks with the Centre over the three farm laws. However, he also maintained that the ongoing protest will not be called off unless their demands are met.

"When the government wants to talk, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will talk,” Tikait said, asserting that it has to be about repealing the Centre's new farm laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday had also written to the Prime Minister, urging resumption of talks over the three farm laws they have been agitating against since November last year. A government panel had earlier met farmers leaders on January 22. However, there have been no talks between the two sides since the January 26 incident when the farmers' protest turned violent. The farmers' agitation will complete six months on May 26. A protest has been planned on May 26 and twelve opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, Left parties, SP, NCP and the DMK, on Sunday extended their support for the countrywide protest call by the SKM.

The farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. The government, however, has maintained the three central laws are pro-farmer.

With PTI Inputs