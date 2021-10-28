Haryana: Three Women Farmers Dead After Truck Crushes Them Near Tikri Border Protest Site

In a tragic incident, three elderly women farmers of Mansa were crushed by the truck while they returning from the farmer's movement. All three women were reportedly killed in the accident. The accident occurred when the women were waiting for the auto to go to the railway station to return home near the Jhajjar flyover in Bahadurgarh.

The police informed that the truck driver fled from the spot after the incident. The investigation is underway.

Singhu border lynching

Earlier on October 15, 35-year-old Dalit man, Lakhbir Singh's body was found tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border. His hand was chopped off and multiple wounds were caused by sharp-edged weapons. Following the crime incident, Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that the victim was punished for desecrating a Sikh holy book.

Singhu road blockage due to farmers' protest

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain Sonipat residents' plea in connection to the protests against the farm laws. Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, appearing for the petitioners, stated that the farmers' protest at the Singhu border is disturbing people's right to movement. However, Justice Chandrachud observed, "Why don't you approach the High Court being resident of Sonepat? Why are these petitions filed here for publicity? There is no need for us to intervene when high courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust HCs."

Farmers along the Kundli-Singhu border forcing business of shopkeepers and showroom owners near the Singhu and Tikri borders to come to a standstill as they are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have been squatting for over 10 months. People have been forced to migrate as some regions have been affected badly due to the protest. Since the situation has become very difficult for locals to commute during night hours, the villagers have demanded police patrol.

Locals have complained that the closure of roads has forced children from not attending school, therefore disturbing their education future. Some patients also reportedly lost their lives as they weren't able to reach the hospitals on time.

