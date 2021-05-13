Haryana To Float Global Tender For Vaccines To Inoculate 18+ As Cases Spread To Villages

In a bid to boost vaccination in the state, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday, announced that the BJP govt will be floating a global tender to purchase COVID-19 vaccines to ensure free inoculation of every citizen above 18 years as soon as possible. Haryana, which has recently seen a surge in cases, joins Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi in floating a global tender to acquire more vaccines amid a national vaccine crunch.

Haryana to float global tender for vaccines

Haryana will float Global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 13, 2021

On Tuesday, Haryana, Assam and Rajasthan were the top three states reporting maximum wastage of COVID-19 vaccine doses, as per Centre's data. Putting out the figures, the MoHFW revealed that Haryana, Assam and Rajasthan had reported 6.49%, 5.92% and 5.68% of vaccine wastage respectively. Others on the list include Meghalaya (5.67%), Bihar (5.20%), Manipur (5.19%), Punjab (4.94%), Dadra and Nagar (4.85%), Tamil Nadu (4.13%) and Nagaland (3.36%). Notably, Tamil Nadu which had recorded the second-highest wastage of COVID-19 doses last week at 8.83% has significantly brought down the wastage.

India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. On April 19, Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards allowing 18+ to be vaccinated, and states to procure doses from manufacturers directly and approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments.

Haryana's lockdown

Currently, Haryana has imposed strict lockdown-like restrictions till May 17 as cases spread to rural India. Home delivery of all essential items was allowed, farmers have been allowed to continue work on fields and hotels and restaurants were allowed to deliver food home. People engaged in law and order and emergency services such as executive magistrates, police, army and CAPF personnel, local bodies, health, power and fire departments, accredited journalists and government personnel engaged in civil duty from the restrictions were exempted from the restrictions.