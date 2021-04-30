Haryana To Kickstart Third Phase Of Drive On May 1 'if Vaccines Are Delivered On Time'

Amid several States deferring the vaccination drive, Haryana on Friday announced that it would start with the vaccination drive from May 1, provided the Serum Institute of India delivers the consignment of vaccines. Replying through a mail, the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer has assured the State that the vaccines will be delivered by April 30 or latest by the morning of May 1, so the commencement of the vaccination drive on the slated date seems likely.

States kickstarting vaccination drive on May 1

Apart from Haryana, UP has also announced that it will begin vaccination in seven districts - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly from tomorrow. These districts are those that have more than 9000 active cases, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad.

Gujarat too has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged above 18 will commence in the state from May 1 itself. However, this will be limited to 10 districts most affected by COVID-19 and shall be expanded to the rest of Gujarat depending on the availability of vaccines. Similarly, Maharashtra would 'inaugurate the drive on a nominal basis' on Saturday - May 1 - marking 'Maharashtra day'.

Meanwhile, States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Delhi and Punjab have deferred the vaccination drive. While Arunachal Pradesh has cited 'technical issue' as the cause of delay, the other States have highlighted 'vaccines not delivered' as their reason, and have asserted that the drive will begin as soon as the vaccines are delivered, and there is sufficient stock.

Third phase of Vaccination

The liberalized third phase, which is slated to begin on May 1, has opened the vaccination drive, which was earlier limited to those aged 45 years and above, to all aged 18 and above. To meet the growing need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.

