Haryana to set up Export Promotion Bureau

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) The Haryana government will set up Export Promotion Bureau to promote exports and provide institutional support to exporters, a top official said on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the two-day 'Vanijya Utsav' being organised in Gurugram, Director General, Industries and Commerce Department, Saket Kumar said that not only incentives are being given to entrepreneurs and exporters in Haryana, but business environment, linkages and other government facilities are also being provided.

This State-Level 'Vanijya Utsav' is being organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Apparel Export Promotion Council working under the Ministry of Textiles of the Central Government on the occasion of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

He said that District Level Export Promotion Committee (DLEPC) has been constituted in every district of the state to facilitate exports.

Similarly, a Trade Promotion Committee has been constituted at the state-level to review all types of trade related issues like logistics, agricultural exports and service exports.

Sharing more information about the facilities and incentives being given to entrepreneurs and exporters in Haryana through a presentation, Saket Kumar said that Haryana is a fast growing economy with an export value of Rs 1,74,572 crore in the year 2020-21.

He also informed that Haryana is exporting goods to the US, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, Nepal etc. The main districts which are exporting goods are Gurugram, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat and Faridabad, an official statement said.

Rice, readymade garments, handlooms and handicrafts, automobiles and their components, metal ware, machinery and parts and medicines and pharmaceutical products are mainly being exported from these districts. PTI SUN MR MR

