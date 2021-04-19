Haryana To Test Kumbh Mela Pilgrims, Protesting Farmers Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

In a bid to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on April 19 after chairing a meeting of the state-level monitoring panel announced that the pilgrims returning from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, and the farmers protesting at State borders will be made to undergo COVID test.

For the pilgrims returning from Kumbh Mela, he said, "COVID testing of the pilgrims returning from the Haridwar Kumbh at all entry points has been made mandatory." Earlier, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka had also made testing for COVID mandatory for pilgrims returning from Kumbh. Moving on to farmers, he added, "The farmers sitting at Haryana's borders with Delhi will be tested and vaccinated, for which health teams have been constituted."

'State-level monitoring committee reviewing the situation'

He also took the opportunity to affirm that the State-level monitoring committee was reviewing the situation, in regards to beds, oxygen, medicine among others. Talking about oxygen, he said, "We have sufficient quantities of oxygen. As against our present requirement of 60 metric tonnes, we have 270 MT of oxygen available.”

Pointing out that medicines, including Remdesivir drug, are also available in abundance, he said, "drug and police departments have been directed to ensure that there is no black marketing or scarcity of Remdesivir at the hospitals."

He also took the opportunity to talk about those in home isolation, and said, “In every two days, our doctors will examine them and give them kits, necessary medicines and oximeters.”

On Sunday, the State registered 7,177 cases, pushing the cumulative count to 3,56,971 cases and 29 deaths pushing the death toll to 3,415 deaths. In the past few days, the state has seen a steep rise in the cases, and this has pushed the government to take several measures including, imposing a night curfew. The government has, however, for now, ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

(CREDITS-PTI/FACEBOOK@ANILVIJAMBALA)