'Haryana To Add 1500 New Buses To Roadways Fleet': Transport Minister

Haryana Transport and Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Saturday informed that 1,500 new buses will be added to the Haryana Roadways fleet soon, part of efforts to expand the public transportation system. The Minister made the announcement after the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committees in Sonipat, as per the official statement.

Mool Chand also said that the addition of these new buses will strengthen public transport and will ensure better transport facilities for the commuters. "Apart from this, the State Government has also implemented the Kilometer Scheme to provide better transport facilities to the people of the State," the statement read.

No illegal mining

The meeting also saw the Minister settling seven complaints on the spot and directing concerned officers to investigate the remaining four complaints. Chand also asserted that illegal mining will not be tolerated in Haryana and the directions are given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the same are being fully complied.

He said that to curb illegal mining, an 'E-Ravana' scheme has been implemented. He said that about 1700 dumpers have been caught so far in illegal mining.

(With ANI inputs) (Photo: PTI)