Haryana Violence: Demolition Drive, Investigations Continue In Nuh

Authorities in Nuh, Haryana, have escalated their demolition drive. Ongoing for three days, this drive aims at dismantling unauthorized structures and curbing potential sources of unrest. After meeting with both communities on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, along with the SP, stated, "The action is not targeted at anyone. Our motive is to establish peace."

Haryana Police have established four investigative teams to delve into the root cause of the recent violence that initially erupted in Nuh and subsequently spread to neighbouring districts. According to reports, authorities are keen on understanding the triggers for the clashes and working towards preventing further incidents. As part of confidence-building measures, a meeting was held between representatives of both communities, with Khadgata mentioning, "We have also appealed to them to assure that no incident will happen in the future."

Internet ban and curfew measures implemented

In response to the volatile situation, the local administration has imposed a ban on internet services in Nuh, which will remain in effect until Tuesday, August 8. The Deputy Commissioner explained that this measure is intended to help stabilise the situation and maintain public safety. Additionally, the curfew has been partially lifted, allowing limited movement for the public from 9 am to 1 pm. "The ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we witness changes in the situation, we will lift it," Khadgata remarked.

Razing of structures used for violence

Also, authorities have demolished a restaurant-cum-hotel that was reportedly used by individuals to pelt stones during the clashes. The demolition serves as a symbolic step towards restoring order and discouraging the misuse of structures for disruptive activities. Khadgata emphasised, "The demolition drive against illegal construction is underway and it will continue. Our motive is to establish peace."

Political and community responses

Prominent political figures have weighed in on the situation. All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the actions of the Haryana government, expressing concerns about the impact on a particular community. He tweeted, "Confidence Building means buildings, homes, medical shops, and shanties of one community (Muslims) should be demolished without following due process to give collective punishment." Meanwhile, a four-member delegation from the Communist Party of India (CPI) was barred from entering the violence-affected Nuh district, sparking discussions on the limitations of movement and freedom in the region.

Toll of violence and ongoing investigations

The clashes between two groups in Nuh resulted in a toll of six lives, including two police Home Guards, and left dozens injured. A total of 56 FIRs have been registered, and around 147 arrests have been made in Nuh. Investigation teams are actively working to identify individuals involved in the violence based on available video evidence. M Ravi Kiran, ADGP, South Range, confirmed, "As of now, 56 FIRs have been registered, and 147 arrested. Four teams have been formed, and an investigation is underway."