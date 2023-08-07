Haryana Violence: High Court Stays Demolition Drive In Nuh

The administration in Nuh, Haryana, temporarily suspended a demolition drive on Monday following a restraining order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The drive, aimed at dismantling "illegal" constructions in the area, was curtailed as the court directed the Haryana government to halt further demolitions.

In response to the High Court's decision, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata instructed relevant officials to cease the bulldozing operation. Justice G S Sandhawalia of the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition.

The demolition drive in Nuh gained prominence due to recent communal violence that erupted in the district. Some of the targeted structures were reportedly utilised by rioters during clashes that occurred when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a stone-pelting mob last week.

The demolition initiative faced accusations of focusing on Muslims, as politicians and local residents whose houses were demolished alleged insufficient prior notifications. Despite this, the local administration maintained that the drive targeted unauthorised structures and encroachments, with no specific individuals singled out. On Sunday, he said, "Demolition drive against illegal construction is underway and it will continue. Action is not being taken to target anyone. Our motive is to establish peace."

In a bid to restore normalcy, a relaxation in the curfew was implemented in Nuh. Banks and ATMs were permitted to operate until 3 pm, allowing residents to fulfil their financial needs during the designated hours. The curfew, previously in effect from 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday, was extended from 9 am to 1 pm on Monday to facilitate public movement.

The clashes that ignited on July 31 in Haryana were initiated by confrontations between two groups. The violence unfolded when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession near Nalhar temple was targeted with stone pelting and attacks. The ramifications of the clashes reverberated throughout Gurugram and other parts of the state.

According to official reports from the state government, the violent clashes resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including two Home Guards and a cleric. Moreover, over 80 people sustained injuries during the upheaval. The Haryana Police have taken action by arresting more than 200 individuals linked to the clashes in Nuh, and approximately 104 cases have been filed. To monitor potential incitement on social media, a dedicated task force has been established.

