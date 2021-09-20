Haryana: VP Naidu Felicitates Tokyo Paralympians, Says They Bring New Hope Towards Sports

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday felicitated the athletes of the Tokyo Paralympics and distributed cash rewards. Speaking at the ceremony, VP Naidu lauded their achievement and emphasised that there is a need to focus on the talent of differently-abled sportsmen at local levels. He also highlighted that the outstanding achievement by the Paralympic athletes despite the COVID-19 pandemic has given a new ray of hope to the country towards sports.

Adding to it, he said that the stadiums remained closed amid the pandemic due to which athletes training remained disrupted. "However our para-players did a great job in Tokyo and I feel very happy that our youngsters made history. The players made new records despite high pressure as the games were held in difficult situation," the VP added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the event. Lauding the achievements of the Paralympians, he said that they have inspired people to overcome their physical disabilities and further succeed in securing a medal.

Paralympian athletes felicitated

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Northcap University in Gurugram on Sunday. Vice President Naidu along with the Haryana Chief Minister Khattar handed out cash rewards and government jobs to the athletes. According to a press release, Rs 6 crores were given to gold medalists on the day, 4 crores to silver medalists, and 2.5 to bronze medalists. The Haryana government also distributed cash rewards of Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 15 lakhs respectively to the players for their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Meanwhile, on the same day, VP Naidu along with the Haryana Chief Minister also took part in a gathering after releasing the five volumes of 'Sir Chhotu Ram: Writings and Speeches". Recalling Sir Chhotu Ram for some major agricultural reforms, he said that improving the quality of life in rural areas will be a true tribute to him.

Tokyo Paralympic Games were held earlier in the month of August and witnessed India's biggest ever contingent with 54 para-athletes. With this India secured an all-time high number by winning a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals respectively.

(With agency inputs; Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)