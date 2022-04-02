Haryana: Wearing Masks No Longer Compulsory As COVID Cases Decline; Rs 500 Penalty Revoked

Joining states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi in withdrawing the COVID-19 restrictions, Haryana also passed an order cancelling the wearing of masks in public places and workplaces however recommending the adherence to following COVID appropriate behaviour. The Rs 500 penalty on not wearing masks has also been repealed with immediate effect.

The order stated, "Wearing of face masks by each person, while being in public places and workplace, was mandatory; is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing face masks in public/workplaces. However, general public is advised to adhere to the 'COVID Appropriate Behaviour' and wearing of face masks, frequent use of sanitisers and hand hygiene and maintaining social distance is desirable,"

Govt of Haryana: Wearing of masks withdrawn with immediate effect, no penalty of Rs 500 either for not wearing masks in public/workplaces pic.twitter.com/vqonXEAbSn — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Withdrawal of COVID restrictions in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi

Maharashtra on Thursday announced the complete withdrawal of the Epidemic Act and the State Disaster Management Act from April 2. As stated by the State's Health Minister Rajesh Tope, wearing masks will be made voluntary in the state. "Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2. Masks and double vaccinations will no longer be mandatory for people travelling in Mumbai local trains," he stated, adding that people should continue with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour although restrictions are removed, in order to prevent future outbreaks.

Apart from Maharashtra, the West Bengal government also withdrew all restrictions related to the pandemic, however, the TMC administration urged citizens to still follow precautions like wearing masks and hygiene maintenance.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) too has made wearing of masks optional, no longer inviting any penalty for not wearing masks. However, DDMA is likely to come up with an advisory to wear masks in public places. There was a fine of Rs 500 in Delhi for not wearing masks however after a drastic reduction in the number of cases in the last few days, DDMA in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal took the decision.

Meanwhile on Friday, WHO warned of a new strain of the SARS-Cov-2 virus known as 'XE', which is more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.