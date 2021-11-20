Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan Police Station In Fatehabad Wins 'Best Police Station' Award

Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan Police Station has been adjudged as one of India's best Police stations in 2021, among two others. The Sub-Inspector of Haryana's Fatehabad’s Bhattu Kalan police station, Om Prakash was awarded by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, November 19, for topping the position, among Delhi and Odisha.

The Union Home Minister on Friday awarded India’s three best police stations of 2021 in an event in Lucknow. Odisha’s Gangapur Police Station and Delhi’s Sadar Bazar Police station were also selected as the best-performing police stations. The trophies were distributed by the Union Home Ministry in Lucknow, where he was addressing the conference of DGs and IGs (All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police 2020-21.)

Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan Police station wins Best Police Station Award

A trophy was also given to the winning Sub-Inspectors for stellar performance throughout the year. The awards are finalised by the officials from Home Ministry and police officials after judging all the police stations on various parameters. Director-General of Police (DGP), Haryana, P K Agrawal, also congratulated the SP Fatehabad and the entire staff of Bhattu Kalan police station on their success. DGP further stated that It will inspire the other police stations to excel in public service in the state.



The vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Home Minister Anil Vij of improving police professionalism, service delivery standards, and community partnerships through the use of technology, process initiatives, and community partnerships has been recognised at national level, Haryana DGP asserted.



Amit Shah calls for increased coordination between state police forces & national agencies

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on the importance of increased coordination between state police forces and national agencies, as well as targeted action on security-related concerns such as Maoist insurgency and cyber crime.

Shah, who was speaking at the 56th Conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow, praised the security forces for their efforts and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an official release, the Home Minister emphasised better coordination between the state police and other central authorities and asked delegates to put proposals discussed during the conference into action as soon as possible.

