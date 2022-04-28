Haryana's COVID Cases Increasing Only In Areas Adjoining Delhi: State Health Min Anil Vij

Amid the rising COVID -19 cases across the nation, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij has assured the people of the state that the government is ready to tackle the deadly virus. The Health Minister further added that essential equipment like oxygen plants, beds and medicines have been made available in the hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Elaborating on the rising cases, the cabinet minister apprised that the maximum cases are coming from cities that are connected to the national capital like Gurgaon and Faridabad. It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet minister said, "Cases are zero in many districts and under 10 in some districts."

"We are keeping a close eye on Covid. Cases are increasing only in areas adjoining Delhi, especially Gurgaon and Faridabad. We have made complete preparations for labs, oxygen plants, beds, medicines etc," said Health Minister Anil Vij.

Vaccination drive in Haryana

A large number of people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The official numbers as per the government site are 4,26,15,310. Out of the total, 2,33,43,446 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 1,88,78,170 have been administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On April 28, 42,107 people were jabbed. The government had recently announced that people above the age of 18 are qualified to be administered the precaution dose. Since then, 3,93,694 precaution doses have been administered in the state.

Delhi's Health Minister on rising COVID cases

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the National Capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity. "Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," the Health Minister said.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI