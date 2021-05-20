Has India Reached COVID-19 Peak? Top Govt Panel Sheds Light On Cases' Decline & Projection

Since April 15, India had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and saw a searing rise thereafter, with fresh cases fluctuating between 3 to 4 lakh, till the purported peak was reached, and fresh cases were over 4-lakh for four consecutive days in the last week. There has, however, been a decline in cases now, and for the fourth consecutive day, the country has reported less than 3-lakh cases, with data showing 2,76,110 fresh cases reported on Thursday.

Govt panel on COVID situation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Thursday, members of the government's panel, - Chief of Govt. Experts Panel M Vidyasagar, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) under the CDS Lt Gen (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar and Professor in Dept of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kanpur Prof Manindra Agrawal, who have been responsible for mapping the COVID-19 cases in India based on relevant data, gave their opinion on the status quo, as well as the future.

Talking about the present situation, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) under the CDS Lt Gen (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar, affirming that the path from here on will be a smooth one, highlighted the need to reassure the people of the country that things are improving and that there is a 'light at the end of this tunnel'.

Backing her claims with data, Professor in Dept of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kanpur Prof Manindra Agrawal, said, "The cases are dropping very sharply. From the peak with 4-lakh plus infections, in a very short time it's now touching down to 2.5 lakhs, and it is expected to further drop, probably reaching around 1 lakh or so, as per the predictions of their model, which has so far been correct." He, however, pointed out that though on the decline, the caseload is huge so the country should not let its guards down.

Chief of Govt. Experts Panel M Vidyasagar, on this, took the opportunity to highlight the limitations of the model. He stated, "The model is greatly determined by the quality of the input, and how fine-grained the input is." Elaborating on that, he said, "If the data is not accurate, or you are not quite sure about the technicalities of the data like which age group it is going to affect, the model showing COVID situation will be affected."

(Credit-Republicworld/Pixabay)