Has Karnataka Govt Banned Sale Of Condoms & Contraceptives To Minors? Here's The Truth

The Karnataka Drug Control Department (DCD) has issued a clarification on the reports claiming that the state has banned the sale of condoms, contraception pills and anti-depressants to minors, those aged under 18. Refuting the claims on the ban, the DCD said that there is no ban on contraception and that it has merely issued a notice to pharmacists, directing them to counsel the minors buying the said materials.

Karnataka govt refutes reports on contraceptive ban

This clarification followed the statements by the Drugs Controller of Karnataka, Bhagoji T Khanapure who allegedly said that although the government is promoting the use of condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and control the population, such materials are not for usage by teens and school kids and thus should not be sold to minors.

Khanapure allegedly made these statements after condoms and contraceptives were found in bags of students of a school during a surprise check in November 2022. The issue of sex education has also been a taboo in Indian society and the reports about the ban caused an uproar on social media since the decision was being seen as conservative and a blockade to initiating conversations over the same.

Notably, the sale of contraceptives to minors is still a punishable offence in India under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. Moreover, the national HIV testing guidelines, make it mandatory for anyone aged under 18 to have the consent of a parent or guardian to access an HIV test. While the subject of sex education and safe sex continues to remain a taboo, France earlier in December 2022 announced that condoms and birth control pills will be made free for anyone aged between 18 to 25 starting January 1. This decision was taken by the government to curb the rising cases of STDs among young people in the country.

In other Asian countries such as The Philippines and Sri Lanka, anyone aged 15 and 16, respectively, may undergo an HIV test without the consent of a parent or a guardian. Nepal and Vietnam also allow for an independent HIV test for anyone aged 16 and above. Thailand, on the other hand, imposes no arbitrary age limit as one can undergo an HIV test if he/she understands the nature of HIV and the meaning of a positive test result.