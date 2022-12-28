Has Sharing Posts Related To COVID-19 Been Declared Punishable Offence? Govt Fact Checks

As the Centre has stepped-up surveillance amid rising coronavirus cases in other countries, including China, several posts regarding COVID-19 are being shared on social media platforms. Some with correct information, others with misinformation and rumours.

Recently, a message is being widely forwarded on WhatsApp claiming that sharing posts on social media in relation to COVID-19 will be a punishable offence.

"All the group members are being informed that the Centre government has made sharing posts related to COVID-19 a punishable offence. Only government agencies can share posts on COVID-19. On sharing a wrong post or message, a case will be registered against the group admin and members under the sections of the IT Act. Be alert and be safe," the message claimed.

PIB calls it fake

However, dismissing the claim. Press Information Bureau's (PIB's) fact check handle said that the claim is fake.

"Has posting related to Corona virus been declared a punishable offence by the Central Government? No, but sharing accurate and reliable information on a serious illness like COVID-19 is of utmost importance. Be a responsible citizen and share only correct information," PIB tweeted.

Next 40 days crucial as India may see COVID cases surge in mid-January: Sources

The next 40 days are crucial for India as a surge in COVID-19 cases may be witnessed in January, official sources said citing the pattern of previous outbreaks.

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said but noted that the severity of infection is less.

So far, 39 international passengers were found positive for COVID-19 infection out of 6,000 tested on arrival at various airports in the past two days.

The Centre has sounded an alert amid surging COVID cases in China and South Korea and asked states and union territories (UTs) to prepare for any eventuality. On Tuesday, mock drills were also conducted at healthcare facilities across India to check operational readiness if infections spike.

The recent spurt in cases is due to highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant BF.7. A person infected with BF.7 can further infect 16 persons.