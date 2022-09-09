Has UCC Become Imperative? WATCH Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series On September 17

A man who donned many hats and excelled in them, the late Ram Jethmalani remains an enigma for lawyers and people from other walks of life alike. A senior advocate in the Supreme Court who also served as the Union Minister of Law and Urban Development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, he passed away on September 8, 2019, at the age of 95. In tribute to his intellectual prowess, the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series was initiated a year later. The third edition of this enriching series will take place from 5-7 pm on September 17 and shall be telecast live on Republic TV.

The theme for this year's edition is 'Has the need for UCC become imperative today?'. While the Uniform Civil Code finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The implementation of the UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP during the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and 2019. The lecture series is set to be a riveting affair in the presence of Speakers ranging from Arif Mohammad Khan to Asaduddin Owaisi.

Talking about the topic, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani remarked, "For this year's 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial series, the topic we have chosen is 'Has the need for a Uniform Civil Code become an imperative today?' Mr. Jethmalani felt very passionately about this issue and had written several articles. He was an ardent believer that the issue promoted social harmony and indeed promoted nationalism itself".

Here is the full list of Guest Speakers: