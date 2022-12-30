'Has Your Family Ever Spoken To A CM?': Bhupesh Baghel Loses Temper Over Youth's Question

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel waded into a controversy during his public rally on December 30 after he lost his cool on a youth who questioned him. During an event in the Bemetara district, a young boy questioned CM Baghel over the issue of reservation to people of the General category. Irked by the question, the CM accused the boy of levelling false allegations when he got a chance to speak. "Has your family ever got a chance to speak to a CM?", Baghel was heard asking the person in a video that has now gone viral.

BJP targets Chhattisgarh CM over viral video

Cornering Baghel over the now viral video, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Congress for their 'arrogance' and accused them of treating the public like 'servants'.

"Calling out Baghel for his 'most unbecoming, unconstitutional manner' of speaking to the youth, Poonawalla said, "the manner in which he threatens the young boy, says that 'has your mother or your father ever spoken to a Chief Minister, this shows that this is not Congress' Mohabbat ki dukaan but Congress' Arrogance ki dukaan".

"This is the mindset of Congress. On one hand, the Prime Minister considers himself as Pradhan Sevak, and the people of the country as Bhagwan, and on the other hand Congress considers itself as the Maalik, and the janta as the naukar," he further said. Poonwalla also claimed that this is not the first instance of Baghel's such behaviour as he has spoken multiple times in the same manner from a public platform in the past. "The question is, will Rahul Gandhi come out and take a stand on this or justify this. Will the Congress party apologise for this?" he asked.

Poonawalla even said that law and order in Chhattisgarh has collapsed and that the women in the state are not safe anymore.