Hathras Case: Yogi Government Files Affidavit In SC; Requests It To Direct CBI Probe

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting the top court to direct a CBI probe in the Hathras case. Explaining the details of its investigation so far, the UP Government has alleged that "vested interests" are attempting to ascribe motive, to derail a fair probe in the case.

This comes a day after the UP Police registered 6 cases and 13 FIRs lodging several complaints on 'false claims' spread being around the victim's village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and 'provocative posts' surmounting to criminal conspiracy in the larger Hathras probe.

The 19-year-old victim was reportedly brutally gang-raped by four men in Hathras on September 14, who left her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on the following day.

Videos of the victim's mother as well as the original complaint said she had been strangled and named the person who did it. The autopsy report ruled out the cause of death as 'trauma due to a neck injury', with no mentions of sexual assault.

On Monday, UP ADG Prashant Kumar stated that an FIR had also been filed in Chandpa police station alleging that the victim's family was being pressured to make 'false statements' and that they were allegedly offered Rs. 50 lakh by certain groups to make such statements and allegedly 'spread caste riots in the state'.

The victim's village has also turned into an epicentre of political tourism. Members of political parties are pretending to stay in the village as family members of the Hathras victim, complained the Village Head in a letter to the DM naming the Bhim Army in particular.

Alleged 'conspiracy' angle

The UP Government's affidavit in the apex court also follows its probe into the case where investigative agencies unearthed an alleged 'conspiracy' angle discovering the links of radical outfits such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in instigating communal riots in the state.

This was followed by more intel on the funding of a website- Justice For Hathras which recorded vast amounts of international funding from countries as well as organisations like the Amnesty International whose role in stoking anti-CAA riots is still under the scanner.

Earlier in the day, the UP government's suspicions proved to be well-founded after four people said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura. The members were on their way to Hathras from Delhi and were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza. The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier sought a ban on the organization.

The UP government has transferred the case to the CBI on CM Yogi Adityanath's recommendation The state SIT will also continue its probe.

