Hathras Horror: Priyanka Vadra Mocks Suspension Of Police Officers, Says CM Shifting Blame

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ridiculed the suspension of 5 key police officers by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The decision of suspending Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal was taken on the basis of the first report submitted by the 3-member SIT investigating the Hathras gangrape case. According to Vadra, the police personnel in question were mere "pawns" acting at the behest of senior officials.

In this regard, she urged the state government to make public the phone records of the Hathras SP and District Magistrate. Alleging that the UP CM was trying to shirk his responsibility, she reiterated the demand for his resignation. On Thursday, Vadra along with her brother Rahul and scores of Congress workers were prevented from meeting the family of the victim in Hathras.

Read: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Vows To Visit Hathras: "Ready To Go To Jail"

The Hathras gangrape case

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 1 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted reports that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police.

Moreover, Additional DG Prashant Kumar's claim that the victim was "not raped" sparked outrage. In another blow for transparency, the media has been barred from entering the village in Hathras until the completion of the SIT probe. Earlier in the day, a TMC delegation was not only turned away 1.5 km from the victim's house but also roughed up by the police personnel.

Read: Union Minister Refuses To Speak On Hathras Victim's Cremation