Hathras Rape Case: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Speak To The Kin Of The Victim

In the wake of the heinous Hathras gang-rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to talk to the family of the victim. This comes after the family of the deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will extend the support of the state government to the family and will further justice. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within 7 days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash, and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will be the members of the SIT constituted by the Chief Minister.

The panel will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit.

'Police have forcibly taken the dead body'

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

Local police officers, however, told news agency PTI that the cremation was being carried out as per the wishes of the family. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

The family left from Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night amid heavy police deployment. The body was taken by the Uttar Pradesh police, which reached Hathras earlier than the family members, claimed kin of the victim.

Protests erupted in parts of Delhi and Hathras with celebrities across fraternities expressing their anger and condolences. Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi, the four accused, have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and gang rape.

