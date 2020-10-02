Hathras Tape: Alleged Congress Tout Tries Striking 'money Deal'; Informs 'Rahul Is Coming'

In an alarming revelation on Friday, Republic TV has accessed an audio tape that is doing the rounds on social media that appears to lay bare an attempt by an alleged Congress intermediary to influence the Hathras gangrape victim's family. As per the purported conversation, the alleged tout is heard telling someone close to the family not to accept the Rs.25 lakh compensation being offered by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Mentioning that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are coming on foot to meet the kin of the victim, she highlighted that an "uncle" and "politician" had warned the family not to take any decision on accepting the compensation amount yet. Moreover, she added that another person was willing to give Rs.50 lakh to the family,

Here is the purported conversation:

Alleged Congress middleman (hereafter referred to as 'A'): Brother why you are not picking up the phone?

Person close to the family (hereafter referred to as 'P'): The police is saying the DM is here and he’s talking.

A: Please give the phone to Bhaiya or mother somehow.

P: Tell me what you want to say.

A: The person giving installment is here. Mother will talk to them. I was unable to reach. All three of you, your phones are switched off. I am telling you don’t take a decision. Everyone is satisfied. Uncle said don’t take a decision under any circumstances.

P: Yes, not taking a decision yet.

A: Rahul and Sisodia are also coming. They are in Noida. Rahul is a big leader. He has been blocked from coming. They are coming by foot. Priyanka is also coming. They got into a scuffle with the police and have been stopped. Uncle called that Modi is saying decide upon Rs.25 lakh but uncle said don’t take any decision. There is another guy who said that don’t settle for Rs.25 lakh, he will give us Rs.50 lakh. Don’t take any decision. There is a neta who has warned not to take any decision yet.

P: Okay. Talking to them now. Will speak later.

Abortive attempt to visit Hathras

The gruesome gangrape and death of a 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district led to a nationwide uproar. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and scores of party workers were also prevented from meeting the gangrape victim's family in Hathras. An FIR was registered against the brother-sister duo, 153 identified persons and 50 unknown individuals. They were charged under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. The police alleged that the Congress workers entered into a physical scuffle with its personnel after Rahul Gandhi and others refused to heed their advice to turn back.

