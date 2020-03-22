Janta Curfew: Delhi Police Giving Flowers To Motorists To Request Them To Go Back Home

The entire country is currently observing “Janta Curfew” on request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s requested. However, some still were seen on roads and the Delhi police came up with a peaceful way of asking them to go back to their homes. The Delhi Police are offering flowers to people stepping outside their homes and defying the “public curfew”. In a bid to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges posed by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi had announced a ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm. However, while most roads were seen empty, the cops on duty decided to request the motorists to “please stay at home” by giving them red roses.

The pictures which were shared on the official Twitter account of Delhi Police have been making rounds across social media platforms. Amid rumours that the police in the national capital would impose a fine of Rs 11,000 on the violators of ‘Janta Curfew’, the police had also called it “fake” and denied issuing any such statement. Instead, on Sunday, they were seen distributing flowers to the people on roads and said that the cops are on the road for their safety.

🛑 WARNING



We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police.



We have NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is FALSE & FAKE.



Let's make #JanataCurfewMarch22 a success. pic.twitter.com/oOqTVkweXc — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) March 21, 2020

‘Thank You for service’

Most internet users found the gesture by the Delhi Police as heartwarming and some of the even thanked them for their service. However, one of the internet users also pointed out that even the police officials should practice Social distancing as advised by PM Modi and not interact with the motorists in close proximity.

Thank you for your service.



Stay safe.



Please provide soap and hand sanitizer to your team

🌹🙏🌹 — 🇺🇸Kalpana Jaggi🇮🇳 (@kalpanajaggi) March 22, 2020

Awesome @DCPNewDelhi . Brilliant service to the mankind. — Saurabh Jain (@saurabhjai) March 22, 2020

Salute to you all sir 🙏🇮🇳 — Atulya Shuruaat 🌳 (@AtulPandey0009) March 22, 2020

Jai Hind — Umesh Sharma (@jai_hind41) March 22, 2020

well done sir — sandeep tyagi (@imst888) March 22, 2020

Hatts off to Delhi Police and others involved in emergency services🙏🙏🙏 — डेमोक्रेसी 🤔 (@mindtwister242) March 22, 2020

Please do not give flowers , either you can inspire them for social distancing...thanks — vipinvishnoi (@vipinvishnoi2) March 22, 2020

