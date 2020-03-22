The Debate
Janta Curfew: Delhi Police Giving Flowers To Motorists To Request Them To Go Back Home

General News

While PM requested “Janta Curfew” on March 22, the Delhi police are offering flowers to people stepping outside their homes and defying the “public curfew”.

Delhi Police

The entire country is currently observing “Janta Curfew” on request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s requested. However, some still were seen on roads and the Delhi police came up with a peaceful way of asking them to go back to their homes. The Delhi Police are offering flowers to people stepping outside their homes and defying the “public curfew”. In a bid to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges posed by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi had announced a ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm. However, while most roads were seen empty, the cops on duty decided to request the motorists to “please stay at home” by giving them red roses.

Read - Trivendra Singh Rawat Thanks People For "spontaneous Response" To Janta Curfew

The pictures which were shared on the official Twitter account of Delhi Police have been making rounds across social media platforms. Amid rumours that the police in the national capital would impose a fine of Rs 11,000 on the violators of ‘Janta Curfew’, the police had also called it “fake” and denied issuing any such statement. Instead, on Sunday, they were seen distributing flowers to the people on roads and said that the cops are on the road for their safety. 

Read - Janta Curfew: Delhi Wears Deserted Look As Vehicles Keep Off Roads

‘Thank You for service’

Most internet users found the gesture by the Delhi Police as heartwarming and some of the even thanked them for their service. However, one of the internet users also pointed out that even the police officials should practice Social distancing as advised by PM Modi and not interact with the motorists in close proximity. 

Read - AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria Asks Citizens To Stay At Home & Practice 'Janta Curfew'

Read - Sadhguru Hails Janta Curfew As A 'spectacular Success', Says The Crisis Is A Test For Us

