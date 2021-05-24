'Hats Off': Kerala Auto Driver Ferried Over 500 People With COVID-19 Symptoms To Hospitals

A 51-year-old autorickshaw driver from Kerala’s Kannur has earned praises for ferrying over 500 COVID-19 patients to the hospital for treatment. It started with a pregnant woman whom the auto driver named Premachandran first helped to reach the healthcare facility in a timely manner. The good Samaritan started to get similar requests that he complied to, as he transported several other COVID-19 patients in his auto who were in dire need of medical assistance. According to ANI, the Kerala auto driver has also been actively connected with the patients who diagnosed positive and needed healthcare by the local authorities as he has been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19.

Kerala | A 51-year-old autorickshaw driver from Vellur, Kannur offered 500+ rides to people with #COVID19 symptoms to hospitals



"Asha workers & local authorities gave me trips of those who were in need of medical assistance. Trips increased during lockdown," says Premachandran pic.twitter.com/rUrQYUzmbo — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

Premachandran told ANI that he did not hesitate to transport the COVID-positive patients and that he sanitized his auto every single time he had helped someone. He stressed that the trips increased after the first lockdown due to the surge in COVID-19 infections arose the state. Every time a patient needed help and could not find a ride, the helpful driver was contacted as he drove those in urgent need of medical help to the hospital. The Kerala driver had been in the business for nearly 30 years, and has had his family’s support throughout, he told ANI. Despite the risk of infection, the good samaritan ensures that he could save as many lives as possible in such challenging times.

"After I offered the ride to gulf returnee with COVID-19 symptoms many others started to call me. Asha workers and those from local authorities gave me trips of those who need to go to hospitals particularly at the time of lockdown. Many had COVID-19 symptoms and others were reluctant to take them," Premachandran told ANI. Furthermore, he added, "The trips began to increase during the lockdown induced by the first COVID wave. Some of the patients also turned positive. I have since then offered a ride to close to 500 such people to hospitals and is continuing it in the current lockdown.”

Hats off to the noble gesture 🙏 — S K Pandey (@pintoopandey) May 23, 2021

Long live sir 🙏 — a nominated person (@9864ae2319514ab) May 23, 2021

Cop performs last rites for COVID-19 patients

Similarly, a 56-year-old Delhi Police recruit, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar had won respect as he has been performing his duties tenfold and helping the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second devastating surge in life and death, alike. The resident of the PS Nizamuddin barrack, a loving father to three, postponed his daughter’s much-awaited wedding ceremony in order to perform the last rites of covid casualties at the Lodhi Road crematorium, according to ANI. On duty since April 13, ASI Kumar has valiantly carried bodies to their funeral pyres and performed last rites for more than 1100 deceased died of COVID-19. Of those, he had lit the pyres himself for the dead whose family members couldn’t either make it due to self-quarantine or may have been abandoned.