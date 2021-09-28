Have integrated approach to work in cohesion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh to IIPA

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the IIPA here has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, to achieve this, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments.

Chairing the meeting of the executive council of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), he called for preparing a roadmap to develop it as a wide-based resource hub for all aspects related to governance and administration, so that it can gain the esteem it deserves as a premier institute, a Personnel Ministry statement said.

The Union minister said that the institute has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by the prime minister and, to achieve this, the IIPA needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments, organisations, set-ups and entities with similar scope and focus, related to training, administrative expertise, it said.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, advocated bringing experts and special invitees from different streams on board so that the IIPA can become a go-to institute with certain expertise for other government organisations and even corporate sector organisations, in the times to come, the statement said.

The minister highlighted the importance of having a scientific approach in all spheres of administration and the IIPA, which is tasked to equip the public servants with knowledge, skills and behaviour required.

He said that being all-inclusive and open will help IIPA attain its deserved glory.

Underlining the significance and need of having serving civil servants as members of the IIPA, Singh said such a practice will help transform the organisation with the knowledge and practical experiences of such members. Appreciating the work done by the IIPA during COVID-19 pandemic which includes conducting 66 online courses, 46 webinars and 60 research studies, he said the institute has the capacity to continue performing by having an enlarged pool of experts and wide spectrum of activities.

The IIPA's executive council has Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as its president and Singh as its chairman.

The meeting was attended by members of the executive council, including Shekhar Dutt, former governor, Chhattisgarh, Professor Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor, Punjab University and Srinivas R Katikithala, Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. PTI AKV AAR

