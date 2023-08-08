Have Proof Of Karat's Involvement In NewsClick Scandal: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday reiterated the saffron camp’s allegations against the Opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for supporting the anti-India campaigns run by NewsClick. Alleging the involvement of former CPI(M) chief Prakash Karat in supporting the Chinese-funded agenda, the BJP MP claimed that he has proof of Karat’s involvement in the NewsClick scandal.

Stating that Prakash Karat had exchanged several emails with American tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who funded the Indian media portal NewsClick to propagate “left ideology” across the country, Dubey hinted towards the involvement of the former CPM chief in the recent scandal that was unearthed by the New York Times.

“If NewsClick’s name has been restored (in yesterday’s speech), what is your problem? Former CPI(M) chief Prakash Karat had exchanged several emails with Singham. I can put them on record. CPI(M) is an anti-national party,” said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey while addressing the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion.

Neville Singham's alleged email exchange with Prakash Karat

According to various media reports, Prakash Karat and Neville Roy Singham were in touch over emails regarding the updates on the coverage of China’s CPI(M). In addition to this, the news of anti-China feelings in India, restriction of investment and import from China, and recent victory in CPI(M) of local bodies elections in Kerala were also discussed over emails.

NewsClick scandal

In what is being termed as the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the ruling BJP government on the basis of New York Times report alleged a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. The saffron camp is also raising the issue in Parliament with the demand that the allegations should be investigated.

As per the report published in the New York Times, “web” of Chinese government propaganda was being sown through various funding seedlings across media companies. The report further alleged that the Indian organisation Newsclick was receiving funding to talk more about the Communist Party of China.