Have Setting With God To Stay Alive Till I See India As World's #1 Nation: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 4 said that he has made a ‘setting’ with God that he won’t die until he witnesses India as 'the number 1 country in the world'. Addressing a rally on Sunday, Kejriwal said that he and his children have both learned the same thing in school, that India is a ‘developing nation’ and would be a developed country within the next few years.

However, Delhi CM said that it’s his dream to finally see India as the topmost nation across the globe. Hence, he has kept a 'setting with God' to remain alive until he sees his dream turn into a reality. Kejriwal also touted his own work in Delhi and the development his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) brought about in the region.

Kejriwal also alleged that all parties want him to be “like them”. Referring to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 that was passed earlier this month by both houses of the Parliament, Kejriwal said if he had earned and passed on a part of his wealth to other ministers, his powers wouldn’t have been taken away. He said on Sunday, “ Today all this is against me because I did not become like them. Kejriwal is still the same today as it was 10 years ago.”

Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP-led Centre ‘punished’ Delhi Govt

Further, Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP-led Centre tried to punish his government for supporting farmers' protest putting additional hurdles in its functioning with the new law that empowers the Lieutenant Governor.

“They (BJP) have brought a Bill in Parliament to punish Kejriwal. We bore the brunt. They are punishing us for supporting farmers' agitation,” he said while slamming the Centre over the enactment of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill last month.

“Despite being the most powerful party in the country, BJP has failed to deliver in the areas of education and health, while his government has made significant progress. I want to tell the BJP, that for building schools and colleges and serving people, there is no need for power. There is a need for intent. You have so many powers but your intention is wrong,” Kejriwal added.

