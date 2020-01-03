Have Some Shame!: Amit Shah Blasts Cong For Insulting Savarkar, Blames Votebank Politics

Speaking at a rally in Jodhpur on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah castigated Congress for insulting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. This comes after Seva Dal, the grassroots organization of the Congress party published a booklet that contains derogatory references about Savarkar. Talking about the hardships faced by Savarkar in the Andaman prison, Shah alleged that the Congress was indulging in votebank politics.

Amit Shah opined, “Friends, Congress party is opposing a great son and revolutionary such as Veer Savarkar for the sake of votebank politics. Congress, have some shame! Congress Seva Dal makes such disgusting comments about Veer Savarkar who spent his life behind the bars, who endured the Kaala Pani jail for 12 years. I want to tell the people of the country- there is a limit to votebank politics. The Congress party has insulted a great person such as Veer Savarkar for votebank politics.”

Allegations against Savarkar

The booklet, being distributed at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday, has made several claims pertaining to Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. It also cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

'Congress is badmouthing Savarkar for its political gain'

Rubbishing the claims made in the booklet, Veer Savarkar's grandson Ranjeet dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to initiate legal action against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the Seva Dal. He clarified that Savarkar received dole from the British just like any other person who was under house arrest. Moreover, he alleged that Congress was insulting Savarkar for political gain.

Ranjeet Savarkar said, "Congress is badmouthing Savarkar for its political gain. It is my appeal to Uddhav Thackeray that you should take cognizance and start legal action on behalf of the government. He has repeatedly said that Shiv Sena will hit the streets in the honour of Savarkar.”

