Have Taught Lesson To 'Azaadi' Gang In JNU, Will Do Same To Radicals In JU If BJP Comes To Power In Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stirred controversy by claiming that the saffron camp had "taught lessons" to those raising 'Azaadi' slogans on JNU campus and asserted that Jadavpur University here will resonate with cries of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

While addressing a rally in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday evening, Ghosh criticised Left unions over the death of a first-year student in Jadavpur University a few days back.

"We have ensured peace in Kashmir; we will one day bring back normalcy in Jadavpur University as well. Wherever anti-national elements have raised their heads, we have stomped them under our boots. On the JNU campus, some people used to raise 'Azaadi' slogans. We have made them 'azaad' (free)," Ghosh was seen saying in a purported video that went viral on Monday evening.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Continuing his tirade against Left-aligned student unions, Ghosh said the day Trinamool Congress (TMC) is voted out of power and BJP forms government in the West Bengal, "JU would be freed of radical elements".

"The day BJP comes to power in West Bengal, we will free Jadavpur University campus of radicals. A statue of Swami Vivekananda will come up on the campus, and the entire varsity will resonate with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai'," he said.

Later, when contacted, Ghosh told PTI that the "anarchy unleashed by the 'Tukde Tukde' gang on JU campus has to be stopped." "In JNU, we have stopped this anarchy. In JU too, we will stop the anarchy by these 'Tukde Tukde' gangs. University is a place to study and not to harass students and promote alcoholism, drug and substance abuse," he said.

'Tukde Tukde' gang is a political catchphrase used by the saffron camp against opponents accused of supporting seditious behaviour.

Reacting to the BJP leader's allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the former state BJP president is trying to grab the attention of the party hierarchy through such statements.

"We condemn such remarks by Dilip Ghosh. Such comments are not only derogatory but also reflect the mindset of the BJP. We all know that Dilip Ghosh was removed as national vice president recently, so he is now trying to get back in the good books of his party bosses through such statements," he said.

The police investigation into the death of a first-year undergraduate student, who reportedly suffered ragging and sexual harassment, has led to the arrest of 13 former and current university students. The incident involved the student falling from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel building on August 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the CPI(M) and other Left-aligned student unions are responsible for the death of the student, drawing a sharp response from the CPI(M), which accused her of attempting to divert attention from her "administrative failures".