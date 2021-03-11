'Have You Seen Titanic?' Asks Bombay HC Dismissing Plea On Priority Vaccines For Judiciary

The Bombay High Court made a reference to the movie Titanic while adjourning the hearing of a plea seeking priority vaccination for members of the judiciary. The judge stated that the captain was the last to be evacuated in the movie about the sinking of a ship and that the judiciary held a similar responsibility in the country. The court termed the plea as ‘selfish’ from the petitioners.

Bombay HC dismisses plea for priority vaccination for judiciary

Adjourning the plea, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni on Wednesday stated that some decisions were best left to the "executive's wisdom", as per PTI. The bench was not pleased by the plea filed by Mumbai-based lawyers Vaishnavi Gholave and Yogesh Morbale, who had sought that the lawyers and judges be vaccinated first as they had worked through the pandemic. The court, however, stated that other frontline workers like sanitation workers and staff of several private organisations, had also worked during this phase.

"Something should be left for the executive's wisdom. Tell us what is wrong with the policy? A policy decision cannot be interfered with by the court unless there is arbitrariness," it said.

Calling it ‘selfish’ on the part of the petitioners to seek vaccination on priority for judiciary, Chief Justice Datta asked, "Have you seen the movie 'Titanic'? Do you recollect captain of ship? He has to wait till others are evacuated." READ | Only pvt doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: Bombay HC "First everyone gets it and then judiciary. I am the captain here," he added.

The HC also refrained from making any observations on the policy decision regarding similar matters being pending before courts, when informed about it by the Union government's counsel Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh. This includes one by Bharat Biotech, the maker of the Covaxin vaccine, that sought that all such cases be transferred to the Supreme Court. The judges put its discretion on the Supreme Court.

The court also urged the ASG and other lawyers to suggest that lawyers working under the legal services authority be considered for the vaccine first, as and when the vaccination is opened to the judiciary.

The judges sought the response of the ASG till March 17 on the next date of hearing, the requirements to prove one's co-morbidities and become eligible for receiving the vaccine.

India announced that over 2.5 crore persons have been vaccinated, which includes those who received just one dose out of the two needed to complete the process. Currently, health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59, are eligible to receive the vaccine.

