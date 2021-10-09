Havoc In Hyderabad As Heavy Rains Lead To Waterlogging; Cars, Houses Submerged

In most parts of Hyderabad, the constant rain has brought things to a halt. Normal life has been severely disrupted as highways and low-lying areas have been swamped with water. According to reports, nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed as a result of the rain. Furthermore, numerous residences in Hyderabad were submerged in water after the city received 10-12 cm of rain between 8.30 pm and 11 pm on Friday.

In several videos circulating on social media, people can be seen stranded as a result of the waterlogging. The news agency ANI tweeted a video showing people struggling to cross a flooded road.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram told ANI, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."

Watch the video showing water logging in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, due to inclement weather, eight flights were diverted from the Hyderabad airport — 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada; 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to Chennai, said reports.

Many Twitter users also shared images of the damages caused to their houses and properties due to the rains. Soon, the microblogging site was inundated with rain and waterlogging videos, with the hashtag 'Hyderabad Rains' dominating at one point. Footages of flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and shops have been doing rounds on social media. Those from the Old City felt especially irritated by the state of the streets and infrastructure.

Here's what folks had to say about it:

Hyderabad witnessed sudden downpour of heavy rainfall on friday, many places of city water logged, three cars were fully drowned at PVNR Expressway piller No.194.#HyderabadRains #heavyrain pic.twitter.com/m5XvS5qjaj — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) October 8, 2021

Raining heavily from past hour in Hyderabad#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/4NOHBZbtBy — Syed Arshad (@arshad2399) October 8, 2021

20 minutes of rain and Aramghar-Retibowli inner ring road blocked - all because of water clogging at 190 pillor. For the past 3 years same problem. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/Fj37bVq3CZ — Breakout Trader (@saai9997) October 8, 2021

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued phone numbers for control rooms — 040-21111111, 040-29555500 — for citizens to contact for rain-related issues and assistance.

Visited water logged areas along with @D_SudheerReddy Garu, @ZC_LBNagar & @GHMCOnline officials in LB Nagar Zone. Monsoon teams are on the field to resolve the issues. Dial GHMC control room on 040-21111111 , 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/SNYC1SCArR — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted further rain on Saturday, therefore the GHMC has issued a warning to residents. "Numerous models anticipate moderate to heavy intermittent rains with little warning. Citizens are encouraged to schedule their commutes accordingly. DRF teams have been notified," stated GHMC's head of disaster management in a statement.

(Image: @ANI/@Gadwalvijayatrs/@SuryaReddy67/@Arshad2399-Twitter)