Hawala Racket Case: J&K DGP Says Money Trail Reveals Links With Separatists And Terrorists

Just a day after Jammu police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah in connection to a hawala transaction case, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has confirmed that the trial of the money recovered from Shah suggests that it is linked to separatists and terrorists and was planned to be used for carrying out terror activities.

This came just after the name of former J&K Minister Jitender Singh or Babu Singh came up in the hawala transaction case and in connection to foreign terror links after the police arrested Shah with suspended hawala money. Speaking on the same, the J&K DGP stated that some people have been arrested in the case. He added that the former J&K Minister is presently absconding and will be traced soon.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jammu police arrested the 64-year-old Mohammad Shareef Shah, who is a resident of Larnoo in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, from the Gandhi Nagar area and further seized alleged hawala cash worth Rs 7 lakhs. The arrest came after the police received input that some people would be receiving hawala money in Jammu. Following this, multiple checkpoints were established across Jammu and Shah was arrested. Apart from that, three others, including Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua, and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu, were also detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction.

Ex-J&K Minister's name pops up in hawala racket

During the interrogation, Shah disclosed the name of Babu Singh (chairman of Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party and a former minister in the PDP-Congress coalition government in J&K) and said that he was given the task by the former minister to receive the money from a person named Omer in Srinagar. Apart from the Minister's name, he also revealed the names of other local and international associates.

While searching his mobile, it was also revealed that Shah is an admin of a secret WhatsApp group having members including but not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis. Police have also recovered key digital evidence, which is being worked upon by various agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police. Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Image: Republic/ANI