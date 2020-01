A Hawan was performed seeking the sound wisdom and virtue of Shaheen Bagh protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on January 29. 'Maa Basmati Sewa Sansthan' organized the puja with the intention that almighty must show the protestors right direction. Hawan was performed in Jharna Tola Kura Ghat area of Gorakhpur. The Shaheen Bagh protest is an ongoing 24/7 sit-in protest led by Muslim women.