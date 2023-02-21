Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chennai Garib Rath Express Halted For 3 Hrs After Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be Hoax

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chennai Garib Rath Express was delayed for nearly three hours on Monday after an unidentified person called the authorities and claimed there was a bomb on the train, officials said.

The train was stopped at the Dholpur railway station following the call which later turned out to be hoax, they said.

The train was thoroughly checked but no explosive was found following which the train left the station, officials said.

The call was received on the railways' toll free number 139 on Monday evening following which authorities stopped the train.

Dholpur station superintendent SK Jain said the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police checked the train but no bomb was found.