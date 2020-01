'Sufi Basant' festival was celebrated in the holy shrine of Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia on January 29. It is celebrated in five major Dargahs of Delhi since the 18th century and accounts of the same have been mentioned in a book - 'Muraqqa-e-Delhi'. Qawwals gathered together and sang qawwali's or devotional hymns. Basant festival is the only time of the year when singing qawwali is allowed inside the shrine which is otherwise done outside in the courtyard.