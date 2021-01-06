HC Advises TN Govt Against Making Veda Nilayam Jayalalithaa Memorial Till Legal Conclusion

Justice N. Seshasayee of the Madras High Court on Monday suggested the Tamil Nadu government not take any adverse steps to convert Late Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam, located at Poes Garden in Chennai, into a memorial until the court decides on cases filed by her legal heirs against the acquisition of the residence. A plea filed by the legal heirs of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - nephew J Deepak and niece J Deepa - opposing the acquisition by Tamil Nadu government was listed for hearing by the court.

J Deepak’s counsel S.L. Sudarsanam had referred to a newspaper report regarding the government’s plan to inaugurate a memorial at Veda Nilayam immediately after Pongal and sought interim orders.

Judge ask TN govt not to do “anything adventurous” until the final cases are heard

On hearing this, the judge asked the state government not to do “anything adventurous” until the final cases are heard on January 27 if both sides complete their pleadings.

Special Government Pleader E. Manoharan requested the judge to not pronounce any adverse interim order and instead grant a brief adjournment and give some time to advocate general Vijay Narayan for appearence. Accepting his request, Justice Seshasayee adjourned the cases till January 11.

The Tamil Nadu government decided to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial for public interest but Deepak has objected to it, citing his own personal interests, Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi told the court.

Seethalakshmi filed a counter-affidavit on Monday in response to a writ petition preferred by Deepak against the acquisition proceedings; the Collector said that there was no question of establishing a memorial in an alternative place since Veda Nilayam was closely associated with Jayalalithaa’s life and history. It read, “The late former Chief Minister would have appreciated and welcomed the steps taken by the government to convert the residence into a memorial to serve as a symbol of motivation.”

In May 2020, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of the "Veda Nilayam", the residence of former late CM J Jayalalithaa which was the political power centre of Tamil Nadu till December 2016, located at Poes garden area of Chennai. Along with this, it's movable items will also be taken over by the state government which will establish a body called "Purachi Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa memorial foundation", for making arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial, which was first announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS back in October of 2017.

In August, last year, J Jayalalithaa's legal heir and niece J Deepa had moved the Madras High Court, challenging the proposed acquisition of Veda Nilayam her late aunt's Poes Garden residence by the Tamil Nadu government to convert it into a memorial. The primary grounds of her challenge were that the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, does not empower the state government to acquire private land to convert it into a memorial and that it has been done even without conducting and publishing social impact assessment, which is mandatory under the act.

(With Agency Inputs)