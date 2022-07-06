HC Asks Authorities To Inform Procedure For Allotting Newly Built Vacant Houses For EWS

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the authorities to file an affidavit on the procedure to be adopted for allotment of newly constructed flats, which were built for economically weaker sections of the society and lying vacant.

The court was hearing a suo motu petition, initiated on its own while taking note of the situation that a large number of newly constructed houses were lying vacant due to lack of amenities or in a state of partial completion owing to lack of coordination between the authorities.

“Respondents pray for and are granted four weeks time to file an affidavit informing the further procedure for allotment of the vacant flats,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 22.

A single judge of the high court, in June this year, had taken suo motu cognisance of the situation and had said it was of the opinion that the process of completion of these houses ought to proceed expeditiously so that the slum dwellers in the city can be duly rehabilitated and can be offered these flats as per the policy framed.

“Considering the large number of houses, which were to be constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) Scheme for which substantial funds have already been expended, this court is of the opinion that the process of completion of these houses ought to proceed expeditiously so that the slum dwellers in the city of Delhi can be duly rehabilitated and can be offered these houses as per the policy framed,” the single judge had said.

The court had said, “there can be no doubt that a large section of residents in Delhi belonging to the economically weaker sections of society require affordable housing. It is disconcerting that a large quantum of flats/houses is lying vacant due to lack of amenities or in a state of partial completion apparently due to lack of coordination between the authorities.” It had said that the joint status report already filed by the Secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chief Secretary of Delhi government be also placed before the Chief Justice's bench.

The single judge, which had been hearing various matters relating to the Kalkaji Mandir from time to time in which some jhuggi dwellers and other unauthorised occupants were found to be unauthorised occupying land in the temple premises, had said it has passed orders for their rehabilitation and was exploring alternate accommodation for those occupants in terms of the policy of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In March, the court was informed that over 52,000 flats, approved for construction under the JNNURM Scheme of the Central Government, which was to be implemented by the State Government, have not yet been allotted due to the delay in execution of the agreement between the Central and the State Government.

It thereafter directed the authorities to file a joint status report after interacting with each other.

It was informed that under the scheme, a total of 52,344 houses were approved and 35,744 of them have been constructed while 4,833 have been allotted. 16,600 were under construction and 2,086 will be ready within three months for shifting.

The court had said a perusal of the status report would show that a large number of houses have either been constructed or partially constructed but are yet to be allotted for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

“The reasons for non-allotment of the said flats or the flats not being ready for occupation is claimed to be the lack of provision of basic amenities such as sewage treatment, water supply, electricity connection, etc. in the said flats. There seems to be a lack of coordination between the various governmental agencies in terms of payment of money for the construction of the said flats to DUSIB,” it said.

The court was informed by the Centre's counsel that out of the total amount which was to be released by the Central Government, that is, Rs 1,108.85 crore, a sum of Rs 1074.12 crore has already been released to the Delhi government, under the JNNURM scheme.

The lawyer representing the DUSIB had submitted that the houses which were under the control of DUSIB, have now been placed under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) Scheme launched by the Central Government as a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), and the allotment of the vacant houses are currently not permitted.

