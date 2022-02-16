HC asks UP govt to consider lifting ban on hike in pvt schools fee

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to consider lifting its ban on the enhancement of students' fees in private schools as the institutions across the state had reopened.

The court has fixed February 28 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A division bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice N K Jauhri passed the order on the writ petition filed by Association of Private Schools.

The petitioner has challenged the state government’s decision of January 7, 2022, whereby it put a ban on private schools increasing fees, due to COVID-19 conditions.

It was submitted on behalf of the petitioner that the order was given looking at the closure of institutions, but now, the government itself on February 11 issued another other notification opening all institutions. As such, there is no logic to continue the ban on the enhancement of fees in private schools, the plea said.

To this, the state counsel sought time to obtain specific instructions from the government.

Observing that the plea of private schools had merit, the bench said it expected the state government to reconsider its ban.

“The state government ought not to remain oblivious of the fact that the academic session is to start on April 1, 2022, before which the schedule of fee structure has to be uploaded by the members of the petitioner- association in terms of the statute. The objections, if any, by the association of parents have also to be considered in the mechanism prescribed,” it noted. PTI CORR ABN CJ CJ

