HC Directs Centre, UP Govt To File Responses On Plea On Funding Of Religious Education Institutions

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the central and Uttar Pradesh governments to file their responses on a plea related to funding of religious education institutions. The plea filed by Azaj Ahmad, a teacher at a madrassa, sought to know how on government expense or funding provided by the exchequer, religious education can be imparted and whether it is in violation of constitutional provisions.

On March 27, the court, while hearing the case, had observed that "it is not in dispute that in a madrassa besides the normal curriculum, religious education is also imparted".

During the Wednesday hearing, the bench of Justice DK Singh also allowed the intervention plea of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) seeking permission of the court to address it on the issue.

"The matter is of wide ramification and some importance, and the outcome of this case will effect the education system as well as the rights of children studying in madrassas," the bench said.

On March 27, too, the high court expressed concern on the issue and sought the responses of the state and Centre.

The counsels of the state and central governments sought more time to file the responses.

The bench has posted matter for hearing on May 30.