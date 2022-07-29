In a big with for Smriti Irani, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'souza in a case filed by the Union Minister over defamatory content posted by them. The Delhi HC has directed the Congress leaders to remove defamatory social media posts directed at Irani and her family within 24 hours. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 18.

Directing the Congress leaders to remove all alleged defamatory materials from social media platforms within 24 hours as part of an interim injunction, Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that if the party failed to do so, then the social media companies will do it.

Directions issued by the Delhi HC

Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'Souza to remove defamatory material on social media against Union Minister Smriti Irani Summons to Ramesh, Khera, and D'Souza on a defamation suit by Smriti Single-judge Justice Mini Pushkarna's observation: "Slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants." Interim injunction directing them to delete and remove the allegations made during the press conference from all social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday sent a legal notice to the Indian National Congress and its leaders for remarks on her family and asked them to tender a written unconditional apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect.

The BJP leader has alleged that 'malicious' charges were made at the behest of the Gandhi family because of her vocal stand in the National Herald money-laundering case and vowed to fight back.

The notice stated that the aforementioned people had launched a series of 'scathing and belligerent personal attacks' against Irani and her family 'based on a series of blatant falsehoods and gross misrepresentations' to malign, defame and injure their reputation.

The notice further stated that Congress' allegations against the Union Minister's family were a part of a 'larger conspiracy' to garner political mileage by sensationalizing falsities, misrepresentations, and false narratives. The BJP leader had sought a written unconditional and unequivocal apology from the Congress leaders and unconditional withdrawal of all false information from social media platforms.