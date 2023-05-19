HC Directs Heritage Committee To Conduct Joint Inspection Of Kanlog Cemetery In Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Heritage Committee constituted by the state government to conduct inspection of the heritage cemetery at Kanlog in Shimla and file a status report on alleged violation of the interim development plan.

The orders were passed by a division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh on a petition filed by the local residents alleging destruction of the historical heritage site, the Kanlog Cemetery, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The Committee shall also point out the violations, if any, of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The petitioners had alleged that they were deeply disturbed by the ongoing devastation of this sacred location and contended that Kanlog Cemetery was one of the oldest cemeteries in the country with its graves dating back to 1850.

This final resting place of both Christians and Parsis has immense national significance and holds the memories of numerous important individuals and was intended to be preserved and maintained as a prime heritage and historical site. However, instead of honouring its historical value, the cemetery has fallen victim to unauthorized activities in recent years, the petitioners claimed.

It was alleged that the Poster and his trust were entrusted the responsibility to maintain the cemetery but private interests took precedence over preservation efforts and large-scale unauthorized constructions have tempered with the character of the site by dismantling its historic gates and fences. These precious features have been replaced with unsightly metal sheets and obstructing visibility.

The court also directed that no construction shall be raised and no car shall be parked at the site in question and also no person, authority or people shall organize any private/religious function(s) in the cemetery till further orders.

The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Shimla has been directed to personally visit the site and ensure due compliance of the orders of the High Court and submit status report before the next date of hearing-- May 31.