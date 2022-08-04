HC Dismisses Plea For CBI Probe By 3 ​​arrested Jharkhand MLAs, WB CID To Continue

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by ​​three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs to hand over the investigation following their arrest to CBI. The court has instead allowed Crime Investigation Department (CID) to continue the investigation in a fair and impartial manner. On July 30, the West Bengal police arrested five people, including three MLAs from the Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with a huge amount of money in Howrah, reported news agency ANI.

Three MLAs, namely Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari were arrested by the West Bengal police, while they were travelling in a car with cash worth over Rs 49 lakh.

MLAs held; sent to 10-day police custody

A day after their arrest, on July 31, a Howrah district court ordered a 10-day police custody of the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were detained with cash over Rs 49 lakh. "After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea of the arrested MLAs and sent them to 10 days of police remand," Taragati Ghatak, Public Prosecutor on Jharkhand MLAs was quoted by ANI. "CID has taken over the probe," he added.

#UPDATE | Howrah district court has directed the three Jharkhand MLAs who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash to be sent on police remand for 10 days. https://t.co/AfvXpfK89n — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand MLAs were handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which has now taken over the investigation. While carrying out the investigation, it was reported that the team of West Bengal CID officers was restrained by Delhi Police on Wednesday from carrying out a search operation at a property of an accused person closely associated with one of the MLAs, despite having a court warrant, reported news agency PTI.

The CID has put charges against the MLAs under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs

Soon after the MLAs were charged of corruption, the Congress suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs, who were allegedly caught with a huge amount of cash in Howrah. The party also asserted that its coalition government led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state of Jharkhand is “completely secure and stable” and will complete its term.

"The three MLAs were allegedly involved in a plot to weaken the legislative party in Jharkhand and were also involved in "misleading" other MLAs. The party leadership is aware of who all are part of the conspiracy and will take action at an appropriate time," Congress' general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande was quoted by PTI.

