HC Forms Two Member Committee To Probe Rehab Of People Affected By WB Post Poll Violence

After the state submitted the report on the people affected by the post-poll violence in West Bengal in 2021, the Calcutta HC has ordered a two-member committee to investigate the rehabilitation of the affected people. BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal has alleged the report was cooked up. In the aftermath of the violence in 2021 after the assembly elections in WB, over 300 people had to leave their homes.

The two-member committee will comprise one representative each from National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). The Petitioner in the case, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal alleged the report submitted by the state was fabricated. As mentioned in the state report, 70 people returned home, 43 didn't want to return and 155 affected people had left West Bengal.

WB HC hands over cases of rape, murder and crimes against women to CBI

The WB HC earlier had handed over cases of rape, murder, and crime against women to the central bureau of investigation (CBI) and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate other cases related to the violence after the elections. Tibrewal accused the police officers of being gundas, who are biased towards the state Government and not conducting an impartial investigation, "Lawless situation in West Bengal is prevailing as there is no law and order in the state. Police officers, who are supposed to work for the public have become 'gundas' and working at the behest of the state government."

She added, "In some places when the family have returned home after post-poll violence, the girls are being dragged from their homes and attempts of rape and sexual assault are being made on them." The matter will be heard on April 20.

Meanwhile, in the case the HC has provided protection to the witnesses and the victims. A PIL was also filed in the Calcutta HC, in front of the Chief Justice Division Bench asking for a CBI probe in five recent cases of rape in the state. The spokesperson of the investigating agency RC Joshi recently said, as of January 1, 2022, CBI has registered 51 cases, and filed charge sheets in 20 cases regarding post-poll violence. He further informed that over 100 people have been charge-sheeted.

