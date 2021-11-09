HC Issues Notice On Plea Soliciting Direction To Utilise Funds Allocated Under SC Sub-Plan

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notification on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) soliciting instructions from the Delhi government to properly use funds allocated for the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) under the Budget Outlays for the present and upcoming financial years.

The scheme, SCSP was introduced as part of the sixth five-year plan (1980-85), is envisioned to increase the income of the caste community by way of various income-generating schemes, skill development, and infrastructure development. The scheme also channelises the flow of outlays and benefits from all development sectors in the Annual Plans of States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries in proportion to the Scheduled caste population of the concerned state/UT.

The plea has been submitted by social activist and former Chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh through Advocate Mehmood Pracha and Jatin Bhatt.

Unused funds to be refloated for community welfare: Petitioner Singh

The petition further sought direction from the Delhi Government's Department of Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, Delhi Scheduled Castes Financial and Development Corporation (DSFFC), and Planning Department to ensure that the unspent reserves that have been diverted in the last three years are reverted to the SCSP. The petitioner appealed for the funds to be utilised for special plans set up for the benefit of the Scheduled Castes.

Subsequently, the Delhi HC bench constituting Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to all respondents including the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and fixed the matter for January 11, 2022, for a detailed hearing in the matter.

Plea rues underutilisation of allocation under SCSP

The petitioner, Harnam Singh highlighted that the statistics show that only a tiny fraction of the budget has been spent for the benefit of the incorporated caste. It rued that the data published by the Economic Survey and the date provided to the Petitioner under the RTI Act manifests 'gross underutilisation' of budgetary allocation under SCSP

The petitioner spotlighted that according to the figures provided by the Delhi government, only a total of 17.92% of the Budget Outlay has been spent on the welfare of SC/SC/OBC/Minorities in 2020-21.

As per the Delhi government, 16.9% of the National Capital's population incorporates SCs and hence the expenditure mandate for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes under SCSP ought to have been a minimum of 16.9% of the Budget Outlay.

The plea also sought the establishment of a web-enabled Management Information System (MIS) to provide the latest relevant information and data regarding the SCSP annual plans and other outdated plans on a dedicated website.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP, Representative