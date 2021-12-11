HC Issues Notice To Haryana Govt On Plea Against 75% Job Quota For Locals In Pvt Sector

On Friday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Haryana government on a plea challenging the reservation of 75% of jobs in the private sector for locals. The Faridabad Industries Association had moved the court seeking a stay on the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 until its validity is ascertained. Maintaining that this law violates Articles 14, 15 and 19 of the Constitution, the petitioner stressed that it failed to take into account practical concerns.

While the bill was originally passed in the state Assembly on November 5, 2020, Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved it on February 28. As per the notification issued by the state Labour Department on November 6, this law covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Arun Palli is likely to take up the aforesaid matter for hearing on January 12, 2022.

Here are the provisions of this law:

This law shall cease to have an effect on the expiry of 10 years from the date of its commencement

Every employer shall register employees receiving a monthly salary of not more than Rs.30,000 on the designated portal within three months of coming into force of this law

Every employer shall employ 75% of local candidates in jobs where the monthly salary is not more than Rs.50,000

The employer has the option of restricting the recruitment of local candidates from any district to 10% of the total number of local candidates

The employer can claim exemption from these provisions if an adequate number of local candidates having the desired skill and proficiency are not available

The designated officer can either reject or accept this claim or direct the employer to train local candidates accordingly

While an employer shall file a quarterly report on the local candidates employed and appointed during the quarter, an authorized officer can pass any order for complying with the objectives of this Act after examining this report

An employer aggrieved by the order of either the designated officer or the authorized officer can appeal within a period of 60 days

The guilty persons will have to pay a fine ranging from Rs.10,000 to Rs.5,00,000 besides the imposition of a daily penalty till the time contravention is continued

No court inferior to that of a Metropolitan Magistrate or a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class can try offences punishable under this Act

