HC Notice To Centre & DGCA On Plea Against Allowing Sikhs To Carry 'Kirpans' In Flights

After a public interest litigation (PIL) challenged the Centre's decision to permit Sikhs to carry 'kirpans' on domestic flights, the Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, giving all of them eight weeks time to file a reply. The HC refused to pass any interim order staying the notification, and listed the case for further consideration on November 15.

The kirpan is a curved, single-edged sword or knife carried by Sikhs, as part of a religious commandment given by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

The DGCA had earlier given exception regulatory sanction to the Sikh community to carry kirpans on civilian flights. The DCGA notification on March 2022 stated, "Sikhs will be allowed to carry a kirpan provided the length of its blade does not exceed six inches and its total length is not more than nine inches."

The announcement had come after a Sikh employee wearing a 'kirpan' was stopped from performing duty at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar in March this year.

Challenging the decision, advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal filed a PIL challenging the notification issued by the DGCA, stating, "Carriage of kirpans in a civilian aircraft has dangerous ramification for aviation safety and that there have been several instances in the past where they have used as a weapon to hijack the planes. Impugned notifications do not distinguish applicability to Sikh Indian citizens and Sikhs from other nations can carry Kirpans on person whilst travelling in any Indian plane on domestic routes in India though laws of their respective countries may prohibit carrying of Kirpans in civilian flights there.”

SC Quashes Plea Against BCAS Permitting Sikhs To Carry 'Kirpan'

On August 5, the Supreme Court denied entertaining a plea challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to allow Sikh passengers to carry 'Kirpan' on domestic flights operating from domestic terminals. However, the apex court bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and JK Maheshwari granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court, after which, the petitioner withdrew the petition. In March 14, the BCAS has now granted permission to carry kirpan on domestic flights.