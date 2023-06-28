India NEWS LIVE | Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Abruptly Stopped; BJP Says ‘he Ignored Warnings’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has opposed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) arguing that it is not in the interest of minorities. The SAD has been against the UCC for several years and even advised the Centre not to "create fear psychosis." Speaking to Republic TV, Senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said that the party opposes the UCC because it will "create problems within the country."

"The minorities will feel that their rights are being curtailed because the civil laws, they have their roots into the religious scriptures of Muslims, Hindus and other religions. Criminal laws are same throughout the country so the UCC was kept in Directive Principles of State Policy when the constitution was freedom. So it was kept above the freedom of religion, it was not made a fundamental even at that time," Cheema told Republic.

"If you go through the consultation of the 21st law commission, it recommended that it is neither feasible nor desirable. Imposing the UCC is not in the interest of the country, the minority will feel frightened," he further said.