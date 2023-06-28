India NEWS LIVE | Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Abruptly Stopped; BJP Says ‘he Ignored Warnings’

Quick links:
#BREAKING | BJP holds news briefing on Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur.#BJP #Manipur #ManipurViolence #RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiInManipur https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/tZYjQ11iLq— Republic (@republic) June 29, 2023
The Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday, refused to quash the FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate in connection with the copyright infringement case of KGF Chapter 2's song at Bharat Jodo Yatra. A single-judge bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition. "The petitioner appears to have tampered with the source code without permission and this undoubtedly constitutes a violation of the company's copyright," the court said.
The case is related to the circulation of Rahul Gandhi's video from Bharat Jodo Yatra featuring the song 'Sultan' from the movie KGF 2.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of five people who lost their lives in a truck accident in Keonjhar district. Patnaik has also ordered free medical treatment for those who were injured in the accident, according to the CMO.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that the construction of the new airport in Ayodhya will be complete by September this year, before the inauguration of the Ram Temple. According to Scindia, the airport is being constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore.
Spread over 6250 square meters, the interim terminal building of the airport, depicting a grand Ram temple, will provide a spiritual experience to the passengers, also depict the life cycle of Lord Shri Ram and open new doors of regional prosperity through religious tourism," Scindia tweeted.
प्रभु श्री राम के आशीर्वाद और प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दृढ़ संकल्प से राम जन्म भूमि, अयोध्या पर एक नवीन हवाईअड्डा आकार ले रहा है। रु 350 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार हो रहे इस हवाईअड्डे का निर्माण कार्य सितम्बर 2023 तक पूर्ण हो जाएगा।— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 28, 2023
6250 वर्ग मीटर में फैले हवाईअड्डे के… pic.twitter.com/o2hHQoMD82
Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of the Bhim Army was shot at in Deoband of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday. According to sources, some miscreants opened fire on Azad's convoy causing injuries to the Bhim Army leader. In the visuals accessed by Republic, broken window panes and bullet holes were visible on his car. Azad has been admitted to a hospital where he is being treated.
ISRO is targeting the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials confirmed per PTI. Chandrayaan-3 is India's third mission to the Moon and will launch with the objective to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
"Protests are the essence of democracy. Protests are welcome," West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said after he was shown black flags by members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at Siliguri's North Bengal University on Wednesday. "We had one-point agenda that universities in Bengal should be the best in the nation," he added. Bose is currently on a four-day trip to the northern districts of Bengal. Tap here to read more.
#WATCH | "Protests are the essence of democracy. Protests are welcome," says West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on black flags shown to him by Members of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad at North Bengal University, Siliguri today.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023
"We had one-point agenda that… pic.twitter.com/ji3ovewE6g
The Chairman of real-estate firm Supertech R K Arora on Wednesday was remanded to ED's custody till July 10 after being arrested on money-laundering charges. Arora was detained under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a third round of interrogation at the Delhi office of the federal agency. He has been booked by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Tap here to read more.
#BREAKING | Supertech chairman RK Arora sent to ED custody till July 10.#Supertech #ED #RKArora pic.twitter.com/p9J3R7MniQ— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
Union Minister Smriti Irani cornered the Congress party and questioned Rahul Gandhi's alleged close link to aides of George Soros accused of conspiring regime change in India.
Union Minister Smt. @smritiirani addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/LkHM9sKgBZ— BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2023
Irani also shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi sitting next to one of Soros' aides during his recent US visit and questioned the motive behind their meeting. "Leaders of the BJP and karyakartas are in receipt of information with regards to an FIR against a position taken by the BJP with regards to Rahul Gandhi's US visit. The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress party is this, Is it true that Shri Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath during his trip to the US?" she asked.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has opposed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) arguing that it is not in the interest of minorities. The SAD has been against the UCC for several years and even advised the Centre not to "create fear psychosis." Speaking to Republic TV, Senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said that the party opposes the UCC because it will "create problems within the country."
#LIVE | Imposing UCC is not in the interest of the country, says Akali Dal leader to Republic.#UCC #AkaliDal #PMModi https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/f4zfqbNISr— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
"The minorities will feel that their rights are being curtailed because the civil laws, they have their roots into the religious scriptures of Muslims, Hindus and other religions. Criminal laws are same throughout the country so the UCC was kept in Directive Principles of State Policy when the constitution was freedom. So it was kept above the freedom of religion, it was not made a fundamental even at that time," Cheema told Republic.
"If you go through the consultation of the 21st law commission, it recommended that it is neither feasible nor desirable. Imposing the UCC is not in the interest of the country, the minority will feel frightened," he further said.
The Metropolitan Court of Ahmedabad has set July 6 as the date of hearing of the defamation case filed against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. He was booked under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC for allegedly defaming the people of Gujarat by calling them 'fraud.' According to sources, statements of witnesses were recorded on Wednesday and clippings of his speech where he allegedly made the remarks were submitted before the court.
In a joint effort by the BSF and Punjab Police, on Wednesday, a Pakistani drone was shot down in Punjab's Tarn Taran. According to sources, BSF troops intercepted the drone which was sent into the Indian territory for drug smuggling. This comes just a week after the security forces foiled a drug trafficking attempt in the Jodhewal village of Punjab's Fazilka district and recovered two packets of heroin.
The Congress government has decided to give cash instead of rice under its Anna Bhagya Scheme starting July 1. This comes after the Centre refused to provide rice to the central government for one of its five guarantees Congress made before the assembly elections. The Siddaramaiah government said that they will now provide Rs 34 per kg for five kilograms of rice, making it a total of Rs 170 for every BPL household.
A key meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has begun at the Delhi Constitution Club, sources revealed. After the meeting, Sharad Pawar is expected to meet the party's Youth and Students Wing. Apart from Pawar, Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar are also present at the meeting.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses briefing on the cabinet decisions; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/njAEeSionq— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/YRfX3RbO2v— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 517.81 crores of SKS Ispat & Power Ltd in the form of land, building, plant & machinery in connection with a bank fraud case of Rs. 895.45 crores of Cethar Ltd: ED
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong push to the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a BJP public event in Bhopal on June 27 triggered massive political reactions from various political parties such as Congress, DMK, AIMIM and JD-U opposed the law. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to support the law.
"We are in support of the Uniform Civil Code. Article 44 also supports that there should be a Uniform Civil Code in the country. But since it is related to all religions, we want that there should be a discussion on this issue on a large scale. Suggestions should be taken from people of all religions and political parties. This is such an issue, after taking steps on which you cannot back down in the coming times. That's why after talking to everyone in an authoritative manner, we should move ahead with a consensus. Can't implement it without consensus," said Sandeep Pathak Member of Rajya Sabha, AAP, Punjab.
#WATCH | Portion of a temporary bridge built on river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali washed away due to strong winds. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/tX3XzWjieg— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023
Social and political activist from Jammu, Bodh Raj Sharma has filed a complaint against PDP chief and former J&K CM, Mehbooba Mufti over her alleged tweet on Indian Army
"We've renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to all people of the state," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
PM Modi is making a pitch which is clearly about the rights of Indian citizens being equal: BJP Spokesperson @NalinSKohli #LIVE on Republic, speaks on UCC debate.#UCC #PMModi #BJP #Congress #AIMPLB https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/nCnYAnsne5— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
Versova–Bandra Sea Link has been renamed Veer Savarkar Setu. Whereas, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.
#WATCH | Members of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad show black flags to Governor CV Ananda Bose at North Bengal University, Siliguri.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023
Governor has arrived here to hold a meeting with Vice Chancellors. pic.twitter.com/OZR6oAN6qA
#BREAKING | Uddhav Sena workers who assaulted BMC official have been remanded to 14-day custody.#UddhavSena #BMC #Maharashtra #UddhavThackeray https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/iEdIKkp59z— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
Congress leader Pawan Khera on FIR registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in Karnataka stated, "More FIRs should be registered against him (Amit Malviya). If anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images and country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell."
#LIVE | An FIR registered against BJP I-T cell head Amit Malviya for tweeting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.#RahulGandhi #BJP #AmitMalviya https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/f8ijAc8wo1— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
#BREAKING | Another hit and run case reported in Mumbai; 1 dead, 1 critically injured.#Mumbai #HitRunCase #MumbaiNews #MumbaiCrime https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/LjN1D1Wut1— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2023
A trader was robbed by bike-borne robbers at gunpoint in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, said an official on Wednesday. Robbers took away the victim's scooty in which Rs 3 lakh was kept. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. This was the third such robbery incident in the national capital within 10 days.
Maharashtra's Sachin Sawant, an officer working in the Customs and GST department, Lucknow, UP has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a disproportionate assets case. He was posted in Enforcement Directorate, Mumbai, earlier. He is being brought to Mumbai from Lucknow for questioning, informed ED.