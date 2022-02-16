HC refuses to suspend 7-yr jail term of Ansal brothers in Uphaar evidence tampering case

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to suspend the seven-year jail term awarded to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal in the Uphaar fire tragedy evidence tampering case.

“As far as Ansal brothers are concerned, I am rejecting their application,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Last year, Ansals and former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh Karayat - were awarded seven-year jail term by a trial court and the sessions court had refused to suspend the sentence and release them on bail.

Justice Prasad allowed the plea for suspension of sentence by co-convict Anoop Singh Karayat.

While dismissing the Ansals' plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by magisterial court is decided, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.

Before the high court, the Ansal brothers, who were represented by senior lawyers Arvind Nigam, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others, had sought suspension of sentence on several grounds including their old age.

The counsel for Sushil Ansal had contended that the “mutilated” documents were not even relevant to his culpability in the main Uphaar trial and his conviction in the evidence tampering case was a “travesty of justice”.

He had highlighted that Sushil Ansal was over 80 years of age and suffered from various ailments.

Gopal Ansal's counsel had also argued that his client was over 70 years of age and the court should exercise its wide and liberal discretion to release him.

The court was also informed that in the main case, the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court which subsequently released them on payment of Rs 30 crore fine each after taking into account the prison time they had done.

Karayat was represented by lawyer Tarun Chandiok.

The plea was opposed by the Delhi Police, represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) which was represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa.

The senior counsel for police had argued that the petitioners mutilated vital documents which formed part of the trial record in the main Uphaar cinema case, which forced the prosecution to record the secondary evidence in the main case and resulted in an enormous delay of trial court proceedings.

He had also claimed that the pandemic cannot be the basis to allow the prayers of the petitioners who no longer have the presumption of innocence in their favour.

AVUT's counsel had opposed the plea contending that the accused persons cannot be allowed to take law in their hands and claimed that the Ansals were “incorrigible” and that the instant matter pertained to “majesty of law” and “obstruction of justice”.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and when it was unearthed, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Sharma and he was suspended.

Later an inquiry was conducted and he was terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

The magisterial court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals apart from imposing a seven-year-term in the case.

The case was lodged on the direction of the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy. PTI ADS DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)