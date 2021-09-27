HC Seeks Govt's Stand On Cancer Patient Seeking Covaxin Instead Of Covishield As 2nd Dose

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's response to a petition filed by a cancer patient seeking a directive to authorities to allow him to receive Covaxin as the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of Covishield, which was given to him as the first dose. Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Centre, directing that it file a response by October 28.

Madhur Mittal, an Opdivo Nivolumab cancer patient who is now undergoing immunotherapy treatment, submitted the petition. The petition claimed that he intended to travel to the United States for cancer treatment and that in order to do so, he needed to be fully vaccinated.

The petition, filed by advocate Sanjay S Chhabra, sought appropriate directions from the respondent to allow the petitioner to take the Covaxin vaccine as the second dose in accordance with the medical prescription/advice instead of Covishield, which was given to the petitioner as the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Advocates Nitesh Jain, Sanjay S Chhabra, and Deepak Agarwal represented the petitioner.

Cancer patient demands Covaxin instead of Covishield as second dose

The petitioner received the first dose of Covishield on March 13, 2021, and had a severe reaction, requiring four days in the Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi.

He also stated that he wished to be vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that he was advised by his doctor to take Covaxin as the second dosage after difficulties with the Covishield vaccine.

Following that, the petitioner attempted to book a slot for the second dose of Covaxin through the respondent's website cowin.gov.in, in accordance with the doctor's prescription. However, he was unable to do so since the said web application only booked a slot in the same category of vaccine, as opposed to the petitioner's requirement.

The system is such that someone who received the first dose of Covishield can only receive the second dose of Covishield and not other vaccines. The petitioner's lawyers pointed out how the respondent has urged the general public to take both doses of COVID vaccination from the same company but there have been many instances when hybrid COVID vaccination has delivered better results.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/PTI/AP